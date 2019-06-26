KENTLAND, Ind. — Arlis Siebert, 87, mother of a Cissna Park resident, died at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Kentland, Ind.
Her five children — David C. Siebert of Saybrook, Terry (Sue) Siebert of Cissna Park, Kevin (Barb) Siebert of Ft. Worth, Texas, Becky Siebert of Crown Point, Ind., and Kristal Young of Kentland, Ind. — were with her. She succumbed to the effects of dementia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Mrs. Siebert was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Chebanse, the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Newcomb) Legan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers — Kenny Legan and Everett Legan.
She was the wife of a career military serviceman, David A. Siebert, for more than 30 years. She traveled with her children starting in Pensacola, Fla., where she gave birth to her first child, David C. Siebert. She then went to Japan, many places in the U.S. and Europe. Her husband was stationed at Ramstien Air Base in West Germany. She moved back to her home in Onarga when her husband retired.
While in Onarga, she raised five children who all eventually graduated from Onarga High School. She loved baking cakes as both a hobby and small business. She worked for Dr. Langstaff, a Fairbury physician, for many years. She was a founding member of the Onarga Booster Club, which raised funds to keep sports alive in Onarga until consolidation.
Mrs. Siebert spent the last years of her life in the loving care of her daughter, Kristal. It was a long and difficult final trek in life for her, but the care she received from her daughter was so appreciated, not only by family members but by Mrs. Siebert. A special thanks goes to Cheri Proctor, who helped Mrs. Siebert and her daughter at the end of her life’s journey.
Mrs. Siebert leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins, as well as Aunt Jeanie of Springfield and a special niece, Patti Ehrhardt of Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Onarga Christian Church, of which she was a member.
