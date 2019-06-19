PAXTON — Annie “Anne” Laura Eckerty, 95, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Accolade Paxton Senior Living in Paxton.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Knapp-Miller Funeral Home in Paxton. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dave Parker officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Newman.
Mrs. Eckerty was born July 15, 1923, in Martin, Tenn., the daughter of Haskell and Lucy (Turner) Simpson. She married Floyd “Duane” Eckerty on Oct. 18, 1942, in Danville, and he died March 3, 1982.
Surviving are one son, David (Laurie) Eckerty of Paxton; one son-in-law, Scott Hendrick of Pulaski, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Alaina (Craig) Kief of Paxton, Laura (Doug) Rowland of Pulaski, Tenn., Duane (Debbie) Eckerty of Madison, Wis., Dawn (Kent) Williams of Mahomet and Kathy Eckerty of Mahomet; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Joyce Hendrick; one son, Floyd “Butch” Eckerty; one daughter-in-law, Connie Eckerty; one brother, Sonny Simpson; one sister, Emma Jane Simpson; and one grandson, Wes Eckerty.
Mrs. Eckerty was an administrative assistant in the Department of Health & Safety Administration at the University of Illinois. She was a member of the Republican Women in Champaign and numerous bridge groups. She loved watching sports, including the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals, playing cards and traveling.
Memorials may be made to the Covenant Church of Paxton or an organization of the donor’s choice.
