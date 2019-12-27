THOMASBORO — Allen Dean Bergman, 67, of Thomasboro, brother of a Paxton resident, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sharon Willow South Healthcare in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Diers Hall in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville with a prayer service at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Lehmann will be officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery in Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services in Flatville is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bergman was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Urbana, the son of Eldred E. and Emma Thompson Bergman. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville.
Surviving are a son, Scotty Bergman of Urbana; a daughter, Tracy (J.R.) Petmecky of Rantoul; two granddaughters; one grandson; two brothers, Eldean (Vickie) Bergman of Paxton and Dale Bergman of Thomasboro; one sister, Jolene Grant of Rantoul; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lynn Bergman.
Mr. Bergman helped his father with farming and his brother in construction. He enjoyed crafts, fishing and camping and loved tinkering with electric equipment.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
