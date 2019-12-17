PAXTON — Allan Merle “Allie” Johnson, 80, of Paxton, died at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 26, 1939, on a farm in Ludlow, the son of Henry Martin “Hank” and Lena Octavia Hoover Johnson. He married Kathryn Jane Hudson; two sons were born to this marriage.
Surviving are two sons, Steven (Chemberlie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Michael (Stephanie) Johnson of Loda; three grandchildren, Heather Elaine Johnson, Wade Allan Johnson and Mallory Ann Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Espynn JaeLynn Johnson; and two sisters, June Joan Ross of Paxton and Donna Jo Craft of Mt. Dora, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Natalie Kathryn Johnson; and seven siblings, Gordon Martin “Bud” Johnson, Mary Elizabeth Lee, Lavon Ruth “Peg” Reise, Lloyd Wayne Johnson, Joseph Russell Johnson, Lois Elaine Bartell and Anita Louise Hylbert.
Mr. Johnson graduated from Paxton High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier on the Mediterranean. He retired from the Paxton post office. He was a member of the Loda Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed fishing and playing euchre.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
