POTOMAC — Alice Dolores Brooks, 88, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Potomac Church of Christ, with the Rev. Gary Arivett officiating. She will be laid to rest following the services in Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the church. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Mrs. Brooks’ life.
Mrs. Brooks was born to Cleo and Mildred (Wolfe) Pearson, on Oct. 15, 1930, on her Grandpa Wolfe’s farm in Central Barren, Ind. She grew up in Urbana. She married Austin Brooks on Dec. 26, 1948. They were married for 57 years before he died in 2006. Together, they farmed in the Armstrong area for 42 years before moving to Pence, Ind., in fall 1986.
Surviving are six of her seven children, Gayle (Jim) Ehmen of Paxton, Tom (Carol) Brooks of Potomac, Carl (Crystal Griggs) Brooks of Potomac, Russell (Liz) Brooks of Newman, Rex (Cathy) Brooks of Covington, Ind., and Lisa (Charlie) Sims of St. Joseph.
Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and several extended family members.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Burley Wayne Brooks; a brother, Charles Edward Pearson; and two daughters-in-law, Darlene Brooks and Jan Brooks.
In her final years, she resided for many years in Covington, Ind., and for a short time in Paxton before finally moving to St. Joseph in 2017.
Mrs. Brooks was completely devoted to her family. No matter what she was in the middle of, if one of her children needed her, she dropped everything at a moment’s notice to be there for them. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family, which included anyone who walked through the door.
Mrs. Brooks was a collector of many things, including rocks, books, squirrels, owls, bird figurines and antiques of all kinds. She loved flea markets and garage sales, and although very shy, she loved to haggle on a price with someone for something she wanted.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Humane Society or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories or photos may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.blurtonfuneralhomes.com.