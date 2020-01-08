MELVIN — Aldo Celeschi, 93, of Melvin, died at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by military rites. There will be a rosary before the service starting at 10:30 a.m.
Mr. Celeschi was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Lamoli, Italy, the son of Paulino and Lucia Gentili Celeschi. He married Laverne Novotney; she died in 1962. He married Marie Coit in 1966; she died in 1969. He married Virginia “Ginny” Miller on Jan. 31, 1970, at his home in rural Gibson City. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Dave (Linda) Celeschi of Gibson City, Lori Watterson of Melvin and Lindsay (Julie) Fancher of Chatsworth; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Anita During of Rantoul, Mary Stoltey of Gibson City and Eva Acree of Gibson City.
In addition to his first two wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; two brothers, Emil and Deno Celeschi; a half-brother, Domonica Celeschi; and one sister, Faye O’Neal.
At 13 months old, he and his family moved to America, where he grew up in Guthrie. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946 and in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1951. He was a top turret gunner in a B17. He worked for Central Soya in Gibson City from 1952 to 1965. He then joined Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 265 in Carol Stream and retired in 1988. He went on to own and operate a heating and air conditioning company, AC Services, from 1988 to 2012.
Mr. Celeschi was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City, the Lee Lowery Post No. 568 of the American Legion and the Elliott AMVETS.
Mr. Celeschi was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed gardening, cats and walking his dog. He was a lover of life, was loved by everyone and loved everyone. He looked forward to his morning newspaper and cup of coffee. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandchildren.
His son Dave will be burying his cremated remains in the church in Italy where he was baptized.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Melvin fire department; the Paxton Veterinary Clinic, 1953 E. 200 North Road, Paxton; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.