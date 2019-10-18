GILMAN — Aileen M. Miller, 90, of Gilman, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Rev. Carol Lange officiating. Burial will be at the Gilman Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Ms. Miller was born Dec. 20, 1928, in rural Gilman, the daughter of Frank and Elsie (Peters) Miller.
Surviving are one sister, Charleen Blair of Danforth; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Eugene (Judy) Miller of Onarga, William (Doris) Miller of Gilman and Judy Miller of Gilman; one step-sister-in-law, Mary Jane Muller of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Florence Miller; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Lorraine (Roy) Goldenstein, Elsie (William) Carmichael and Donald Blair; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert (Ethyl) Miller and Edward L. Miller; and two step-brothers and one step-sister-in-law, June “Hack” (Mary Mae) Muller and Glenn Muller.
Ms. Miller was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman and Zion Women’s Circle. She retired from housekeeping at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She won many prizes at the Iroquois County Fair for her handiwork and loved to knit, crochet and put puzzles together.
Memorials may be made to the Gilman Healthcare Auxiliary or an organization of the donor’s choice.
