PAXTON — Adrian “Bud” Kurtz, 79, of Paxton, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.
Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Living Word Church in Roberts. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the church. A private family inurnment will take place at Glen Cemetery in Paxton at a later date.
Mr. Kurtz was born April 9, 1940, the son of William and Letha (Milner) Kurtz. He married Aletha Ferguson, and they were married for 39 years.
Mr. Kurtz retired from Henkel Corp. in Kankakee. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf and was a very handy man, always keeping busy and helping anyone in need. He and his wife are members of the Living Word Church in Roberts.
Surviving are his wife, Aletha Kurtz of Paxton; one son, Darrell (Linda) Kurtz of Rantoul; five brothers, Chuck Kurtz, Dean Kurtz and Jim (Pat) Kurtz, all of Mississippi, Harry (Nita) Kurtz of Iuka and John (Rosie) Kurtz of Kansas City, Kan.; two sisters, Mary Thackery and Judy Hennessy, both of Mississippi; six grandchildren, Shayna (Dustin) Johnson of Paxton, Dustin (Heidi) Kurtz of Paxton, Stephanie (Adam) Tully of Colorado, Adriana Kurtz of Rantoul, Roberta Weinmann of St. Joseph and Matthew Kurtz of Iowa; seven great-grandchildren, Grace and Lily Johnson, Liam, Lincoln and Lidia Kurtz and Rebecca and Eli Weinmann; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Kurtz; one brother, Joe Kurtz; and one sister, Marge Middleton.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wendy Graham for her compassion and care.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
