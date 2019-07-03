GIBSON CITY — Ada Brucker Kennedy, 90, of Gibson City, died at 12:35 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex Nursing Home in Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the church. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. The Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ada was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Mellott, Ind., the eldest daughter of Walter and Edna (Bowman) Gott. She married Robert C. Brucker on June 22, 1947, in Cropsey. He died July 18, 1974. She later married Bernard Kennedy, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Harold Brucker of Paris, Mo., and Dean Brucker of Gibson City; one daughter, Phyllis (Kim) Fuoss of Gibson City; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Rathbun of Fairbury and Rachel (Glenn) Tadlock of Rantoul; and one brother, John Gott of Connecticut.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Alan Brucker; two brothers, Robert and Richard “Dickie” Gott; and two sisters, Phyllis Gott and Carrie Malinowski.
Ada enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City for many years. She volunteered at Gibson Area Hospital for many years. She helped her husband, Robert, farm in the Roberts and Sibley area. She was a blessing to her family and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City or a charity of the donor’s choice.
