Brunelleschi’s Dome has dominated the skyline of Florence, Italy, since 1469, the crowning glory of the Florence Cathedral (which is exceeded in size only by St. Peter’s in Rome and St. Paul’s in London).
Not bad for a dome no one knew how to build when the main Cathedral’s construction began in 1296.
Some said it couldn’t be done, but others believed God would raise up a man with the knowledge at the right time.
The Lord delivered. In the early 1400s, clockmaker, metalworker and goldsmith Filippo Brunelleschi — trained in literature and mathematics, and a self-taught architectural genius — devised a plan (inspired by Rome’s Pantheon), invented the needed technology and equipment, and led construction.
Believe it or not, this “short, homely and hot-tempered” Florentine had NEVER built a building before, but he believed this impossible dream was possible. His creation has been called “the most miraculous edifice of the Renaissance.”
The 144-foot-wide base of “The Duomo” (as Florentines refer to their Dome) begins 171 feet above the ground, resting atop the Cathedral’s walls. Built without supporting inner scaffolding, this eight-sided, eight-ribbed, self-supporting, reddish-orange structure (comprising over 4 million bricks and weighing over 40,000 tons) rises 10 more stories high.
But there are actually two domes, one within another, separated by a distance wide enough to walk between and containing interlocking horizontal and vertical struts. The outer dome works with the inner dome (over eight feet thick) in architectural harmony to maintain structural integrity and support, an amazing display of the understanding of stresses, loads and weight-bearing techniques before our computer age.
God certainly raised up a man with a plan and an aptitude for structural engineering.
Capped with a “lantern” (to let sunlight in) on which rests a gilt copper ball (which Leonardo da Vinci may have helped design) with a cross mounted upon it, Brunelleschi’s masterpiece stands 375.7 feet above awed onlookers. It remains the largest masonry dome in the world.
Capable of withstanding earthquakes, lightning, wind and the stresses of time, the “impossible” was done for the glory of God. The frescoes and iconography inside on the Dome’s ceiling reflect the Last Judgment, a message that even the most beautiful things on earth will some day be swept away with the coming of Jesus Christ.
God has done some of His best work through those who often seem unqualified in the world’s eyes. What kind of background and training did Peter have in order to be an apostle and one of the leaders in the early Church? He was a fisherman.
In fact, three other apostles — Andrew, James and John — were fishermen, too, not college-educated men with divinity degrees. Jesus transformed these ordinary men into fishers of men.
The apostles began as flawed men. Peter often talked big (“Although these others deny you, Lord, I never will!”) and often acted without fully thinking things through (“If you want me to jump out of this boat, Lord, and come over to you, just give me the word!”).
James and John — whom Jesus dubbed the “Sons of Thunder” — had anger issues (“Lord, do you want us to call fire down from Heaven and destroy them?” they inquired of the Lord one day about a village that wouldn’t accept them into town.) The apostle and Gospel writer Matthew was a tax collector (they were notorious for over-charging, harassing folks for payment, and for associating with unsavory characters).
However, after Jesus’ resurrection and ascension into Heaven, Peter and John preached in Jerusalem with such authority and healed with such success that the Jewish leadership couldn’t help but take note of them.
“Who are these guys?” they asked. “They’re ignorant and unlearned.” But the leaders couldn’t refute their bold, inspired teaching. God-empowered, Spirit-filled people can do amazing things. The book of Acts is filled with stories of the power of the early church, normal people doing amazing things as they were inspired by God’s Spirit.
Hot-tempered John became known as the apostle of love and wrote the fourth gospel, along with having three of his letters included in the Bible’s canon. As Jesus died on the cross, He entrusted His own mother’s care to John.
These ordinary men, filled with and transformed by the Spirit of God, built the New Testament Church upon the foundation of Jesus Christ. God guided and superintended their words, teaching, preaching and actions to do amazing things.
What can an amateur architect do? What can a fisherman or tax collector do? What can flawed, ordinary people do? In God’s hands, the impossible!
What will God do through you and me?