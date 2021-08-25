How much can be said about the unfathomable love and grace we see in John 3:16?
A lot!
This is our sixth article examining Jesus’s beloved words. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
We ended last month with “Believes in him” — God doesn’t force anyone into a relationship with Jesus. He won’t save people against their will. God made a way in a manger. That way went through Calvary’s cross. Ultimately God’s way centers on Jesus, who said He’s the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6).
People must believe in Jesus as God’s Son, acknowledge Him as Savior and Lord, and accept His sacrifice on their behalf. It’s a freewill choice on their part.
Let’s continue examining Jesus’ words. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in him…
“Should not perish” — The good news of the gospel is this: Because of Jesus we don’t have to perish spiritually or worry about eternal punishment in hell. Jesus died in our place — He was our sinless substitute — so we wouldn’t have to endure that fate.
But Jesus reveals that there are only two categories people are assigned when their earthly life ends: perish or eternal life. There’s no in-between, no “I’m not participating,” and no Limbo. On Judgment Day, all who’ve ever lived will be sentenced to spiritual death, an eternal state of separation from God and the goodness of Heaven. Or, they’ll be granted eternal life, a forever blessed existence in the presence of God with access to all that Heaven holds.
However, because of our sin (i.e., falling short of God’s standards of holiness and perfection), the default category we’re all destined to be assigned to is “perish” or eternal death.
Inspired by the Spirit of Jesus Christ, the apostle Paul wrote, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 3:24: 6:23).
We’ve all sinned, every one of us. We’ve earned spiritual death as our wages. But the good news is that God extends to us His gift — if we’ll accept and act upon it — His only begotten Son Jesus, so we can have eternal life.
However, as Jesus says in John 3:16, we must do something: We must believe; we must accept God’s gift. If we choose not to, we remain spiritually dead and destined to perish.
Revelation Chapter 20 speaks about those who don’t believe in Jesus as the Christ and acknowledge Him as Lord. “Then I saw a great white throne and him who was seated on it … And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done … And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
How heart-breaking that anyone is sentenced to hell because God sent His Son into the world to save the world so that outcome wouldn’t happen.
Let’s now look quickly at another facet of this phrase “should not perish.” Some folks have misunderstood this to mean that those who don’t believe in Jesus as the Son of God will have their existence wiped away; that they’ll be annihilated on Judgment Day and are no more.
But that’s not what Jesus said here. The Greek word “apollumi,” which is translated “perish,” means to be lost or to lose life. It doesn’t mean to be annihilated forever and destroyed. The idea of spiritually perish is the idea of eternal punishment.
On another occasion, Jesus said eternal punishment, which Jesus equated with hell, is horrible and real. “And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life” (Matthew 25:41, 46).
The apostle Paul echoed Jesus’s teaching about those sentenced to perish. “They will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction, away from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might, when he comes on that day to be glorified in his saints” (2 Thessalonians 1).
Paul describes eternal destruction as being away from the presence of God and away from His goodness, light, and blessing.
What a horrible thought! But Jesus Christ came to save us from all that. For God so loved the world that He gave His only-begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish.
Both Heaven and hell are real. The choice is ours. Choose wisely.