For 19 centuries, this aqueduct brought life-giving water to Segovia, Spain. It was constructed around 115 AD, under the reign of the Roman Emperor Trajan, to channel water from the Rio Frio nearly 11 miles away.
The aqueduct’s final section — a massive and magnificent stone bridge stretching 2,667 feet — still stands today, a testimony to the marvels of Roman engineering.
Nearly 20,400 blocks of Guadarrama Mountain granite, some weighing almost two tons, were used — without mortar holding them together — to construct this architectural wonder. What an impressive feat for an era without heavy machinery.
“El Puente” (Spanish: “The Bridge”) holds the honor of being one of the best-preserved Roman engineering works.
The bridge begins with a section incorporating 75 single arches. However, the next section, containing 44 double arches (a small arch constructed atop a larger arch), is the most amazing. The bridge terminates with a section comprising four single arches. Grand total: 167 arches, and a water supplying structure that changes direction several times over the course of its length.
Rising 94 feet at its peak (including 20 feet of foundation in spots), “Puente de Diablo” (Devil’s Bridge — legend says Lucifer himself built it) dominates the skyline and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to Segovia, a city of 50,000 about 90 minutes northeast from Madrid.
What holds the arches up? Gravity and clever design. After the supporting granite pillars were in place, workers built wooden forms and placed carefully cut, wedge-shaped stone blocks on top of them. Once the “keystone” — the final middle block — was driven in, the downward force of all blocks compressed and held the others in place. Then the form was removed. But imagine trying to raise 1-2 ton blocks up nearly 100 feet without a modern crane!
Segovia’s renowned aqueduct bridge, symbolized on the city’s coat of arms, has stood the test of time, and is now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Jesus Christ came to earth to be a bridge between God and people. A priest is literally a “bridge-builder” and, according to the New Testament book of Hebrews, Jesus Christ perfectly fulfills that role as the “holy,” “sinless,” “eternal,” and “great high priest who has ascended into Heaven.”
The Old Testament book of Genesis paints a picture of Paradise lost. It reveals a tragedy in Eden’s garden because of Adam and Eve’s sin: broken fellowship with, and separation from, a holy God. Ashamed and afraid, the first man and woman hid, with no way to get back to God.
However, God came looking for them! He so loved them and the whole world that He set a plan into motion to atone for their sins and restore fellowship. The Lord promised a coming Redeemer, one who’d build a bridge between Heaven and earth, a Savior who’d be prophet, priest and king.
During Jesus’ ministry, He proclaimed, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). Jesus was the road to God, the highway to Heaven. “For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5) declared the apostle Paul, identifying Jesus as the one and only bridge between humanity and God.
Speaking of Jesus, the apostle Peter said, “There’s salvation in no one else, for there’s no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
But it wasn’t until Jesus was crucified — suspended between Heaven and earth — that the bridge was built, restoring the way back to God, to the tree of life, and to the river of the water of life, which flows eternally from God’s throne. Jesus offered Himself as the perfect sacrifice — once for all time for all people for all sins.
Three days later when Jesus resurrected, He proved His power over sin and death. When He ascended back to God’s side, Jesus completed the bridge — a new and living way through His body — to God.
This wasn’t a way constructed with the weak sandstone of human deeds or the cracked, flawed works of human righteousness. This was a bridge to God made with the solid, eternal Rock, the Son of God. Jehovah God Himself called His Son Jesus a precious rock and chief corner stone. With this Rock and upon this Bridge, God built His Church.
“On Christ the solid rock I stand.” Jesus is the bridge to God who forever stands the test of eternity, delivering the water of eternal life.
Are you standing on Him?