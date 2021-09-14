Indiana – Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $1,500 grant from NRA Hunters for the Hungry to support its “Meat” the Need initiative, according to information provided.
According to Feeding America, approximately 834,500 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 240,000 of which are children. Deb Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to donors.”
“The NRA Hunters for the Hungry’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing 5,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
For more information, please visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.
About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.9 million pounds of meat – providing over 7.8 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 500 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana.