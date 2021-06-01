KENTLAND, Ind. — It was 10 years in the making but on May 28 the hard work paid off for Steiny’s Corner BBQ. After a long search for the right location to serve their community, Cheryl and David Steinmetz put an offer in at 302 N. Fourth St in Kentland just one day after the corner lot caught their attention.
“Kentland stands behind everyone,” Cheryl said. “I have a lot of support and family here.”
After 2020 the flood that had occurred during their first year of owning this location, Cheryl got to work with the helping hands of her husband David and her best friend Sudie Davidson.
Cheryl and David are complete opposites but they a remarkable ability to know what each other is thinking. With Cheryl’s previous restaurant experience along with David’s passion for cooking, opening up a restaurant became a clear inspiration for the couple.
At the age of 65, David plans on enjoying his retirement by fulfilling his dream of cooking with his daughter, Kyli by his side. As a family, they experimented with different sauces, tweaking each recipe to Cheryl’s liking, “The Texas way, is the way to go”, she added.
Each dish is served as a carryout order fresh from the smoker. Seating indoor and outdoor are available featuring different specials throughout the week. Everyday menu items include smoked beef bologna, wrapped chicken tenders, Texas-style brisket, pulled pork pulled chicken, BBQ style Sloppy Joe’s, spam on a stick, and an Italian Beef sandwich with a Texas twist.
After the meal, customers can enjoy a freshly made dessert called The Daily Dump or Texas Sheet Cake. Veterans active-duty service members, and first responders receive a 10% discount as a special thanks.
The anticipation for the opening was so great that the restaurant sold out of items over the first two days of being opened.