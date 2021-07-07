Movies at the Park — July 9, 7:30-9 p.m.: We’ve partnered with Delphi Parks to bring family-friendly movies to Riley Park. Movies start at dusk. Bring blankets/chairs. Weather permitting. Movie: A young man working at a small-town junkyard discovers and befriends a creature that feeds on oil being sought by a fracking company. The movie starts at dusk.
Family Storytime — July 13, 11-11:30 a.m.: This interactive storytime for children ages 0-6 and their families combines books, rhymes, songs, and movement. A craft will follow. Bring a blanket to sit on. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Weather permitting.
Nonfiction Book Club, July 29: Join us at the Brick and Mortar Pub for a Book Club discussion about Temple Grandin’s book, “Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior.” Copies available at the Reference desk and via eBook format on Overdrive and audiobook format on Hoopla.
Other notes: The Summer Reading Program ends July 30 for children and July 24 for adults. Pick up prizes during regular business hours at either location.
Our library recommends masks be worn by non-vaccinated adults and children while in the facilities.
Contact the library at 574-965-2382 or dplibrary.org for more event information.