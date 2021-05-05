The Yeoman Branch has returned to its normal business hours. They are:
Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks are required for those 2 years old and older while in the cabin. Curbside services will continue during normal business hours.
- Summer Reading Program Kickoff
- featuring “Elephant and Piggie,” begins May 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meet and greet with photo opportunities with the characters are available. Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom with the theme of “Tails and Tales” for this year’s program.
- Cultural Cooking Club
- will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in Riley Park at the Pavillion. Experience food from all over the world using our World A to Z online cookbook. In this class, kids will learn how to cook foods from all around the world and learn about many beautiful cultures. They will enjoy music, games, tons of laughter, and delicious foods made by the kids. We will be discovering Israel.