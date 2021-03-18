Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.