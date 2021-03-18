MONON — North White’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were dominant forces in the Midwest Conference this season.
Consequently, they managed to place several players on the all-MWC team as announced last week.
The Lady Vikings rolled to the title, finishing 5-0 in league play. North Newton was second at 4-1, followed by Frontier (3-2), Tri-County (2-3), West Central (1-4) and South Newton (0-4).
North White had four of its five starters named to the all-MWC squad, including Lynzi Heimlich, Olivia Allen, Abigale Spry and Tessa Robertson.
Makendzie Dresbaugh was North Newton’s lone selection, with Emma Blissett of Frontier also named to the team. Tori Culp represented West Central and Tri-County had two players selected: Brynn Warren and Myah Alberts.
Honorable mention picks included Heidi Schleman and Cayci Ehlinger of North Newton, Emma Sorensen of Frontier, Johnetta Whitmire of Tri-County, Emily Pilarski of West Central and Alexxys Standish of South Newton.
North White’s boys’ team also finished first, going 5-0 against league foes. Three of the team’s five starters were named all-MWC, including Hunter Pogue, Bentley Buschman and Nathan Miller.
North Newton’s Austin Goddard of runner-up North Newton was also named to the team, as well as Dayton Hoover of Frontier, Cy Sammons and Kayden Cruz of South Newton, Jaedan Johnson of Tri-County and Garrett Leman of West Central.
Frontier claimed third in the league standings at 3-2, followed by South Newton (2-3), Tri-County (1-4) and West Central (0-5).
Honorable mention selections included Cade Ehlinger and Evan Gagnon of North Newton, Arthur Zarse and Justin Schroeder of Frontier and Korbin Lawson of Tri-County.