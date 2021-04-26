DENVER – North White’s boys/girls track team went up against five other squads April 23, with the boys finishing third and the girls finishing in fourth at the North Miami Relays.
For the boys, the lone first-place finish came from the distance medley team of Jesus Pecina Mata, Nate Miller, Dom Hernandez and Juan Mata Pecina.
Second-place finishes were the 4x800 relay team of Emmanuel Grajalesrosas, Miller, Mata Pecina and Pecina Mata; and the 3x1600 relay team of Mata Pecina, Dane Hood and Lorenzo Jacobo. Third place finishes were the 4x100 team of Hernandez, Parker Smith, Hood and Pecina Mata; the throwers relay team of Andrew Ball, Zavin Battle, Clayton Teames and Smith.
First-place finishes for the girls came from the 4x800 relay team of Taylor VanWinkle, Dalia Moreno, Hannah Cosgray and Olivia Allen; and the distance medley relay squad of Allen, Lynzi Heimlich, Moreno and Cosgray.
April 15
North White’s boys finished second behind North Newton in a triangular meet that also involved West Central.
The girls also finished second, one point behind meet winner North Newton.
Boys first-place finishes included Parker Smith (4x100 relay), Andrew Ball (discus), Nate Miller (400, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Juan Mata Pecina (1600 run, 3200 run, 4x800 relay), Dane Hood (4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Jesus Pecina Mata (4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay) and Dominick Hernandez (4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay).
Second place finishes: Miller (long jump), Logan Manns (300 hurdles, 110 hurdles) and Ball (shot put).
Third place finishes: Parker Smith (100, 200), Hood (1600 run) and Hernandez (800 run).
For the North White girls, first-place wins included Hannah Cosgray (1600 run, 4x800 relay), Lynzi Heimlich (discus, 200, 400, shot put), Taylor VanWinkle (300 hurdles, 4x800 relay), Dalia Moreno (4x800 relay) and Olivia Allen (4x800 relay).
Second place: Cosgray (4x400 relay), VanWinkle (100 hurdles, 4x400 relay), Moreno (800, 4x400 relay), Allen (3200) and Ashley Williams (4x400 relay).
Third place: Cosgray (800) and Williams (long jump, 100).