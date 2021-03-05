WOLCOTT — Hunter Pogue and Bentley Buschman each scored 11 points while Jeff Stevens added eight more as North White’s boys basketball team defeated Pioneer, 48-38, in the Class A sectional semifinal Friday night at Tri-County High School.
Stevens led on the boards with six, while Bentley Buschman pulled down five caroms and Brayden Buschman and Pogue each wiped the glass for four rebounds.
Pogue, Isisah Denton and Brayden Buschman each had two steals for the Vikings, who will advance to Saturday night’s sectional title game against Caston, which beat Tri-County, 55-51, in the other semifinal.
No individual or team statistics were available for any of the teams except for North White.
The North White-Caston game will tip off at 6 p.m. at Tri-County High School.