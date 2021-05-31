It came as no surprise to North Vermillion softball coach Ardie Kilgore that his Falcon team won the 1A Sectional 53 title by defeating Covington 7-1 at Lafayette Central Catholic on Thursday.
The coach had predicted it before the season ever started.
“I told these girls on March 8, the first day of softball, ‘You can win the sectional’,” Kilgore said. “I don’t think they believed me then, but they grew into it.”
North Vermillion started the season 2-5 before going 15-3 through the sectional title game, but even in the post-season, the Falcons had to battle.
They opened the sectional with Attica, falling behind 4-0 in the first inning before coming back for an 8-6 win over the Ramblers and they followed that up with a contest against Riverton Parke that saw them trailing 9-3 after five innings only to get seven runs in the final two frames for a 10-9 win that put them into the championship game.
It was the win over the Panthers that propelled the Falcons to the title according to Kilgore.
“We’ve told the kids all season about resiliency – about playing to the last pitch – and they did that last game,” he explained about the game with Riverton Parke. “And I think that carried right into this game because, instead of our usual slow start, we came out fast.”
North Vermillion scored two runs in the first inning on singles by Callie Naylor and Emily Fitzwater followed by a double by Ava Martin.
They added two more in the second on singles from Emma Eastlund, Naylor, Fitzwater and Martin as the Falcons proved a point made earlier in the season by Kilgore when he said, “We won’t overpower anyone, but we’ll grind out runs.”
Covington got their lone run of the game in the third when Elli Williamson was hit by a pitch, Paige Messmore singled and Emily Holycross doubled Williamson home.
The Trojans might have plated more runs in the inning had there not been an exceptional play on the Holycross double as centerfielder Peyton Crowder threw to shortstop Martin who relayed the ball to catcher Alexis Brink who tagged out Messmore trying to score.
Briley Payton then doubled but she and Holycross were left on base when the next batter flied out to left field to end the inning with the score 4-1.
The Falcons added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth with the latter pair of runs coming on a Hailey Hamilton double.
When Covington could not score in the top of the seventh, North Vermillion did not have to bat and came away with the 7-1 win and their third consecutive sectional title.
Ryan Sowers, the Covington coach, said getting a sectional win (over Fountain Central 16-3) and reaching the sectional final showed how the Trojans had developed over the season.
“We made lots of progress and I think with where we started, getting eleven wins is great,” he said. “We came into this year with no seniors so we started out doing lots of evaluations. We were moving people, trying to teach fundamentals and trying to teach leadership.”