The North Vermillion softball team opened an early lead on Sheridan in their 1A regional game, fell behind and came back to win by the score of 8-4.
In their semi-state game with Cowan, the Falcons fell behind, but could not recover, falling to the Blackhawks 5-0.
It was the second softball regional title for North Vermillion and also the second time they fell in the semi-state opener.
In the game at home with the Sheridan Blackhawks, Emily Fitzwater pitched and she retired the visitors in order in the first then seeing teammates Callie Naylor and Ava Martin get singles to put the Falcons up 1-0.
Sheridan came up in the second and looked as if they would tie the game as their leadoff batter singled and the next one doubled, but a pair of throws from Cami Pearman in left to shortstop Martin to catcher Alexis Brink nailed the leadoff runner at home plate.
The Falcons added to their lead in the third as Tera Thompson tripled into the right field corner and scored on a ground ball by Naylor to make it 2-0.
Sheridan took the lead in the top of the fourth on three singles, a walk, a hit batter and a North Vermillion error to lead 4-2.
Ardie Kilgore, the Falcon head coach, said the runs did not bother him or his team.
“We’ve said all along that we’re resilient,” he explained. “We’ve been doing that all year so I told them we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
His advice finally paid off in the fifth when the Falcons had a two-out rally as Fitzwater walked and Martin homered over the centerfield fence to tie the score at 4-all.
Martin said she had been in a slump for four or five games, but that getting the RBI-single in the first relaxed her for the rest of the contest.
Defense helped keep Sheridan off the board in the sixth as the Blackhawks got a single and a passed ball to move a runner to second, but a fly ball by the ensuing batter led to a double play with Naylor catching the ball and throwing to Martin who tagged out the runner who was tardy in returning to the base.
In the bottom of the sixth, North Vermillion scored four more runs on two walks, catcher interference, an error and singles by Fitzwater, Martin and Brink to lead 8-4.
Only needing three outs to pick up the win, Fitzwater said she approached the seventh inning the way she does every inning, saying, “It was just here outs. Every inning is three outs, so I go into every inning with that idea – three outs, not the situation.”
Fitzwater got two strikeouts and a ground ball to end the game with that same 8-4 score.
“We made adjustments all game,” Kilgore said. “We changed our lineup. We changed the look of the ball by using different pitches.”
His team tried to adjust in the semi-state game against the Cowan Blackhawks, but this time the squad could not make enough of them against the best pitcher they saw all season.
Kilgore said his team was nervous at the start of the contest and that they were never really able to react to Cowan – either at the plate or on defense.
The game opened with the Blackhawks loading the bases in the first inning with no outs, a situation that led to the first two scoring on passed balls and the third runner being tagged out at home as Hailey Hamilton threw from first to Brink at home.
Fitzwater, pitching in this game as well, came to the plate and was hit by a pitch, but she would not advance past first as the next Falcon batters were outs.
Cowan put runners on second and third in the fifth inning as their leadoff batter singled and their second hitter put down a perfect bunt that trickled into left field for a double.
The next Blackhawk also bunted but the ball went up a couple of feet and Brink caught it.
Brink then threw to third trying to double up the runner, but the ball got past the third baseman which allowed the player on third to score for a 3-0 lead.
North Vermillion got their first hit of the game in the fourth, a single by Ava Martin, and then saw Jenna Bailey walk.
Needing to try to create something, Kilgore had the pair steal second and third, but once again the remaining Falcon batters were out, stranding the duo on the bases.
Cowan put the North Vermillion defense under pressure in the fifth and unfortunately for the Falcons, it led to a merry-go-round by the Blackhawk runners as the Falcons made several throws that were too late for an out and then throwing again to try for a different runner.
“We got rattled at times today,” Kilgore said. “We probably threw the ball around too much on some plays, but hopefully this will be a learning experience for next year.”
That running sequence gave the Cowan a 4-0 lead and both their coaching staff and pitcher said the extra run allowed them to relax and play their game – a mix off aggressive offense and solid defense.
North Vermillion got their second hit of the game in the sixth, a single by Bailey, but as before, she was left on base.
Cowan added another run in the seventh on two singles and a dropped third strike to lead 5-0.
McKenzie Crowder got the third and final hit for the Falcons in the seventh, but the next batter was the third out and the game was over.
The Blackhawk coaching staff gave credit to their schedule for the win, saying that they play “one of the toughest in 1A” as they repeatedly face 2A and 3A schools.
Kilgore added Terre Haute South this season to help make up for the loss of games with Illinois schools, but said his squad had not faced a pitcher like the Cowan hurler.
He said his team tried to adjust, mentioning the resiliency he has spoken about all season, but concluded, “All we can do is play seven innings. We did that, but today wasn’t our day.”