The North Vermillion football team hosted the Parke Heritage Wolves on Friday night and the best way to describe the contest would be to use a boxing analogy.
Parke Heritage could be compared to a fighter with a quick jab, scoring points in a flurry of action while the Falcons were like an iron-jawed counterpuncher who takes the shots and continues to move forward in the attack.
That is how it was at Gibson Field, as Parke Heritage scored quickly on big plays while North Vermillion countered with longer drives in response, creating a game that was entertaining for fans of both teams.
The visitors led 8-6 with just over three minutes gone, but the Falcons came right back take a 12-8 lead when the two-point try failed.
Parke Heritage quickly regained the lead at 16-12 after a three-minute drive that include pass plays of 13 and 20 yards.
North Vermillion tried to respond but a couple of incompletions forced a punt.
The Wolves used only four plays to score again, the final one being a 42-yard touchdown pass from Christian Noble to Nas McNeal for a 24 -12 score.
A penalty killed the next Falcon drive as they turned the ball over on downs with Parke Heritage using the ensuing possession to score a touchdown on an untimed play at the end of the half that came thanks to a North Vermillion face mask penalty.
The two-point try failed due to an incomplete pass, but Parke Heritage led 30-12 at the half.
North Vermillion got the ball to start the third quarter and the team ground out an 11-play drive that culminated in a two-yard run by Carter Edney followed by Jerome White scoring two points on a quarterback option for a 30-18 tally.
The Falcons kicked off and the Wolves bobbled the ball, looking as if they would be pinned inside their own 20.
However, McNeal picked up the ball and raced 83 yards for a touchdown that was a back-breaker after North Vermillion had pulled within two scores.
The Falcons got a nice return by Edney on the next kickoff as he reached the 45 and, once again, the hosts began to grind out yardage only to get sacked on 4th-and-two to give the ball back to the Wolves.
As they had before, Parke Heritage used a big play, a 61-yard touchdown pass from Noble to Caleb Basler, to make another quick score for a 44-18 lead with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.
North Vermillion then went four-and-out as their fourth-down pass was incomplete and Parke Heritage responded with a slightly slower drive, but one that still ended in a touchdown to put the Wolves up 52-18.
Cody Tryon took the ensuing kickoff almost to midfield with the ball starting in the Wolves territory after a penalty on the visitors.
The Falcons then got a quick strike of their own as Tryon went 41 yards for a touchdown to make the score 52-26 with just over ten minutes remaining in the game.
Parke Heritage picked up one more score as Noble ran 45 yards on an option for a touchdown that made the final 58-26 as both squads put backups and junior varsity players into the game for the rest of the contest.
Brian Crabtree, the North Vermillion head coach, had kind words for the Wolves, saying they were “a good football team who made some great plays,” but also complimented his own squad.
“We played hard,” he said. “We did some good things, but we need to improve our consistency. We did better as the game went along, but mistakes and penalties hurt us.”
Crabtree added, “We gave up big plays at times, but we were also able to make some. They just made more than we did.”