North Vermillion hosted Riverton Parke in softball and played perhaps their best game of the season according to head coach Ardie Kilgore as they took down the Panthers by an 8-0 score.
The visitors threatened in the first inning, getting their first two batters to second and third base on a walk, an error and a sacrifice, but Falcon pitcher Emily Fitzwater retired the next to batters to end the inning.
North Vermillion also got runners into scoring position in their half as Callie Naylor, playing with an injured arm that limits her swing, pushed a ball into right field for a single.
She stole second, moved to third on a single by Ava Martin, but was out on a fielder’s choice on a ground ball by Jenna Bailey with the next batter grounding to the pitcher to end the inning.
Fitzwater retired the Panthers in order in the second, adding two strikeouts to her total in the process.
The bottom of the order generated a run for the Falcons in their half of the second as Tera Thompson singled and moved to second when Hailey Hamilton reached on an error and then McKenzie Crowder singled home Thompson for a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers again went down in order in the third as Fitzwater struck out the side before her team picked up another run in the bottom of the inning.
Bailey blasted a ball to right field that went past the Panther defender for a triple and she scored when Cami Pearman hit an infield single to make it 2-0.
Riverton Parke went down in order for the third time in four innings with two outs coming on fly balls and one on a grounder.
The Falcons put the game out of reach in their half of the fourth with five runs thanks to a walk, two Panther errors, singles by Naylor, Fitzwater and Bailey and a steal of home by Martin who had walked.
Down 7-0 going into the fifth, Riverton Parke got their first hit of the game, a one-out single, but Fitzwater struck out the next two batters leaving the runner stranded on first.
North Vermillion went down in order for the first time in the game in the fifth on two strikeouts and a ground ball, but the Panther did the same in the top of the sixth on a grounder, a strikeout and a fly ball.
The Falcons added one last run in the bottom of the sixth as, after two outs, Martin reached on an error and then stole second, third and home for an 8-0 score.
Fitzwater retired the side in order for the fourth time in the seventh inning where she picked up her tenth strikeout of the game in sealing the victory for her team.
Kilgore said, “We needed this win. We’ve struggled lately, losing some games we shouldn’t have.”
The key to the win, he explained was defense.
“We cut down on our errors thanks to getting some practice time,” and then added, “Practice has really helped our younger players. They have struggled to blend in with the older players, but I’m beginning to see it happen. We’re maybe starting to peak at the right time.”