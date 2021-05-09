North Vermilion sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, picking up eight runs in the process, on their way to a 12-9 win over the Traders Point Knights.
The victory was the first of the season and new Falcon coach Maris Clark was excited for his players, saying, “We have a bunch of young guys and it was an ugly score, but they kept their focus, did what we asked and got the win.”
Traders Point opened the scoring on a single, a stolen base, a wide pitch and a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
As the Falcons came to the plate in the bottom of the first, it looked as though it might be a quick inning as two of the first three batters struck out, wrapped around an infield single by Wyatt Walters.
However, Noah Scott singled as did Cameron Cheuvront to drive in Walters to tie the game, but then the runs just kept coming, abetted by some pitching and defensive miscues by the visitors.
Aidan Hinchee walked, Gavin Bean singled home Scott and Cheuvront followed by a walk to Dalton Thomas that loaded the bases with the score already 3-1.
Winning pitcher Adam Milewski helped his own cause when his fly ball was misplayed and Hinchee and Bean scored.
Broc Balding was hit by a pitch, Walters got his second single of the inning, this one driving in both Thomas and Milewski.
Jerome White walked to load the bases for a second time in the inning, but North Vermillion only got one more run – Balding scoring on a passed ball – before that thirteenth batter hit a fly ball to right field that ended the inning with the Falcons up 8-1.
Traders Point got a runner as far as second base in their next at bats, but failed to drive him home as the next three hitters were all outs.
North Vermillion added to their lead in the bottom half of the second inning as Cheuvront, the Falcon catcher, singled and then was replaced by courtesy runner Kayden Aguirre who moved to second without a throw.
An error by the Knights allowed Aguirre to advance to third and he scored on a single by Bean.
Thomas got his second walk of the game with the next batter striking out, but not before a passed ball allowed Thomas and Bean to advance a base.
Balding came to the plate and drew a walk, but during his at bat another passed ball allowed Bean to score before a fly ball ended the inning with the Falcons up 10-1.
The Knights picked up a run in the third on a pair of walks, an errant pickoff throw and a passed ball for a 10-2 score.
North Vermillion continued to add runs to their total in their half of the inning as White and Scott singled and later scored on a pair of passed balls to lead 12-2.
Traders Point finally got their bats going in the fourth inning as they sent five runners across the plate on three singles, an error, two walks and a passed ball that halved the ten-run margin down to five at 12-7.
The Falcons threatened to score when they next came to the plate, but after loading the bases thanks to a walk and two hit batsmen, a base running error by the hosts ended the threat.
The Knights pulled a run closer in the fifth on two walks and two singles for a 12-8 score and once again it looked as if North Vermillion would add more runs in their half, but a pickoff play kept the team from increasing their lead.
The score became 12-9 in the sixth when a Falcon error allowed the leadoff batter to reach second and then a balk sent him to third.
A ground ball sacrifice drove in the run, but relief pitcher Hinchee got the next batter for the third out of the inning.
In their half of the sixth, pinch hitter Elijah Peaslee smashed a hard line drive to lead off, but it was right at the third baseman who caught it in self-defense.
Two more outs followed to end the sixth and, as his team huddled before going on the field for the top of the seventh, Clark told his team, “Just three more outs, that’s all we need. Just make the plays and we’ll be fine.”
They made the plays with Hinchee playing the key role as he struck out the first two Knights in the inning and then got the third to ground back to him with an easy throw to first baseman Scott to retire the side and pick up the win.
Clark said his team made a couple of mistakes running the bases and one in the field, but that they had “really cleaned up the defense tonight.”
He added that with a young team, the key is to compete and he said his team had done that, adding, “Communication is [also] important. We stress that everyday and we did a good job of it tonight.”