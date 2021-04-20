MOROCCO, Ind. — The North Newton Track team welcomed the first signs of spring this year. After not having a track season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of athletes was truly ready to have a season. On April 15, the Spartans welcomed West Central and North White to Tim Loughmiller Track and Field for a 3-way meet.
After having many strong athletes graduate in 2020 the North Newton track team still is load with a lot of returning talent for both teams. Coached by Karen Madrigal both the Lady Spartans and Spartans walked away from the meet each with a first-place win.
The final score for the ladies: North Newton 54, North White 53, and West Central 46.
The individual results are as follows: 4 by 800 Relay – 2nd place time of 13:19.2; 100 hurdles – 1st Schleman in 19.83 seconds; 100 dash – 2nd Stevens in 13.9 seconds; 1600 run – 3rd Bradley in 7:33.3; 4 by 100 relay – 2nd time of 56.27; 400 dash – 2nd Hollopeter 1:12.5; 300 hurdles – 2nd Schleman in 62.39 seconds; 800 run – 1st Dresbaugh 2:54.7; 200 dash – 3rd Stevens 29.40 seconds; 3200 run – 1st Blann 14:37.07; long jump – 1st Hollopeter 14-feet even; Shot put – 4th Madison W. 18’4.25”; Discus – 4th Williams 31’0” and Pole Vault – 1st Dresbaugh 6’0”.
The final score for the boy’s team: North Newton 71, North White 58, and West Central 24.
The individual boys results: 100 hurdles – 1st Ehlinger 19.82 seconds; 100 dash – 1st Zander in 11.89 and 2nd Schoon in 11.94 seconds; 1600 run – 2nd Knight in 5:26.08; 4 by 100 relay – 1st NN team of Schoon, Zander, Dunn, and Vincent in 48.5 seconds; 400 dash – 3rd Dunn in 1:04.82 and 4th Wilson in 1:05; 300 hurdles – 1st Ehlinger in 49.34 seconds; 800 run – 4th Cunningham in 2:31.5; 200 dash – 1st Zander in 24.64 and 2nd Vincent in 25.26 seconds; 3200 run – 3rd Williams in 13:07.09 and 4th Orlec in 13:09.46; 4 by 400 relay 2nd in 4:12.09; High Jump – 1st Dunn 4’10”: long jump – 1st Schoon in 17’7.25” and 3rd Zander in 15’4”; shot put – 1st Barry in 39’5” and 3rd Spoor 31’5”; Discus – 2nd Barry 84’5” and Pole Vault – 1st Duranleau 8’0”.
The North Newton teams will celebrate their seniors on April 22. This will be the final competition that the seniors will participate in on their home track and field. Come out to Tim Loughmiller Track and Field and North Newton and cheer on the Track Team Seniors at 5:30.