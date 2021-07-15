NEWTON COUNTY — The North Newton School Board of Trustees voted last month to proceed with operating on an all in-person model with no virtual learning module.
Additionally, masks are being recommended for use by staff and students, but not required in school or on school grounds. There does exist a federal mask mandate on school buses that we are monitoring.
COVID-19 immunizations are under the direction of the Indiana State Department of Health and are not required at this time. Mask usage and other precautions continue to be monitored by district and school administrators and are subject to change if mandates require compliance.
REGISTRATION INFORMATION 2021-2022
It’s time to enroll students for the 2021-2022 school year at North Newton High School.
The first day of the 2021-2022 school year is Friday, Aug. 13 and schools will be providing in-person learning for all students (no virtual option provided), with masks being recommended but not required. Exception currently being on school buses (there is a federal mask mandate currently in place).
Online registration begins Monday, July 19, 2021. North Newton officials strongly encourage parents to complete online registration as early as possible so we can plan for the upcoming school year.
For any parents who need to come into school for registration, officials ask that parents and students social distance, with the use of face masks encouraged but not required. It will be necessary to limit those who do come into school to parent/guardian and student only, if possible.
For any questions regarding online registration, please email registration@nn.k12.in.us. Additional help for online registration, payment of textbook rental fees, lunch accounts, and important forms are available at the corporation website at www.nn.k12.in.us under About Us/Registration.
Families of current NNSC students can register online for the new school year through Aug. 6. You can use the same parent portal ID and password that is used for acquiring report cards and checking grades.
Parents/Guardians who need assistance with registering, have questions, are new to the district or who do not have computer access can come into the schools Monday, July 26/Thursday, July 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at each school.
Powerschool Registration — Please log into your parent account that was created last year during registration. You will see a link on the bottom left called Powerschool Registration. Click on that and fill out the form or make any changes to existing data as necessary. Attached PS Registration Login guide.
Registration Fees — To pay for textbook rental there are two options: 1) Log into the Powerschool Parent Portal and select the student you wish to pay fees. Click on student balances option and after the list of fees click on submit payment. This option MUST be done using a computer with the Mozilla Firefox web browser. No other browsers are supported by our textbook rental software. 2) Pay in person during registration. Free/Reduced Meal applications should be completed at the time of registration. Be sure to note you are requesting textbook assistance in order to be eligible for the benefit.
iPad/Chromebook Insurance — Grades K-12 (Due Sept. 14, 2021 or before) — You are strongly encouraged to purchase insurance to protect against damage, loss or other financial impacts on repairing or replacing a school issued device. Insurance must be purchased before damage occurs. Insurance program information and cost for the 2021-2022 school year will be provided at a later date.
If you have technology related questions, please contact: helpdesk@laffoonandassociates.com If you have PowerSchool or other questions, please contact the individual school office.