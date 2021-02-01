WHEELER — The North Newton swim teams both took second place at the Greater South Shore Conference meet held Jan. 30 at Wheeler High School.
Freshman Emily Walsh took first place in the 100-meter breaststroke and broke her own school record along the way.
The 200 free relay team of Summer Wynn, Phoebe Busboom, Maddie Binge, and Cameron Michaels, took first place.
The 200 medley relay team of Wynn, Walsh, Binge and Michaels also broke a school record and finished in second place at the conference meet.