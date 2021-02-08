LOGANSPORT — Four North Newton wrestlers punched their ticket to semi-state. At the Logansport Regional on Feb. 4, The Spartans finished in seventh place with 37 points as a team. Harrison won the team title with 148 points followed by Rensselaer (107.5), Jefferson (107), West Lafayette, and West Central to round out the top five.
Dylan Olive (160 pounds), Ardin Calinski (220), and Matt Berry (heavyweight) all won their first rounds but lost in the semifinals and the third-place match to finish fourth. The top four wrestlers from each weight class advance from regionals to semi-state.
Mikkel Cunningham won his first two matches and then lost a close decision in the 113 pound finals, 3-2, to Drake Fritz of West Central. Cunningham upset Fritz in the sectional finals.