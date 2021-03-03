MOROCCO — The North Newton School Corporation is now in the process of pre-registering student for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year available on the school corporation website at: www.nn.k12.in.us, go to the Kindergarten Page to complete the survey so more information can be sent out about the Round Up.
The following is a list of requirements for Kindergarten Students:
- Must be five (5) years of age on or before August 1st, Early Entrance before October 1st, pending results of screening
- Legal birth certificate (not hospital certificate)
- Documented evidence of immunizations: — (5) DTaP (4) Polio (2) MMR (2) Hepatitis A Vaccine (3) Hepatitis B Vaccine (2) Varicella Vaccine OR schedule of when immunizations will be given
The following is a list of requirements that will need to be turned in by the first day of school:
- Physical Examination (a doctor’s printed out report is also acceptable)
- Dental Examination (recommended, not required)
- Eye Examination (recommended, not required)
- Custodial papers, if not living with both natural parents