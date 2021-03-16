ROSELAWN, Ind. — Recent North Newton graduate and student at Harvard University, Brandon Kingdollar recently had his first short story published.
“I'm immensely proud of myself for getting this story published — it represents the next step in my journey to become a published novelist, my life-long dream,” stated Kingdollar. “My copy is still in the mail, but I suspect when I hold it in my hands and see my words in print, I'll jump for joy. Life, in my view, is about creating something that outlasts you, and I'm gratified that this story is out there and that it will hopefully live a long and rich life alongside my own. Of course, I still have a great deal of work to do as an author, so hopefully, this publication is the first of many.”
Kingdollar’s story titled “Danse Macabre Days” was published by Hiraeth Publishing and can be purchased online for $10 at https://www.hiraethsffh.com/product-page/fifth-di-march-2021.
Hiraeth Publishing showcases what they consider the very best in speculative fiction: science fiction, fantasy, horror, paranormal, anything out of the ordinary.
“My new short story, 'Danse Macabre Days,' is definitely a horror story, but it's a very sentimental story,” Kingdollar added. “It takes place in 1979 and harkens back to that simpler time in our lives when we're on the cusp of adulthood, but are not yet saddled with the stress and responsibility that come with it. The bittersweet part of that time is how fleeting it is, how you take it for granted until it comes to an end — as the old adage goes, 'youth is wasted on the young.' I won't go too far into plot details — the story is best experienced by reading it for yourself — but it centers on one night of teenage revelry where the protagonist gets to embrace that care-free spirit by entering a dance marathon with his high school sweetheart. Of course, this being a horror story, things go horribly wrong…"
Kingdollar wrote the short story back in March 2020, just a few days after he learned he would not be returning to North Newton classrooms because of COVID-19. It was that surreal experience and grief that motivated Kingdollar to come up with “Danse Macabre Days.”
“Finding out that my last few months of carefree youth had been ripped away from me was a visceral experience, and this story grew out of that grief — the idea that high school, this wonderful period where we come of age and form our first connections as new adults, is doomed to be dust in eternity's wind,” Kingdollar pointed out. “I was also still recovering from a breakup of my own, partly caused by the shadow that I would have to move across the country for college in short order, and so this idea of a 'last hurrah' was bouncing around in my head. The best stories, in my view, are motivated by pain, and 'Danse Macabre Days' emerged from the pain of saying goodbye to my friends, my loves, and my memories of high school."
Writing is a passion for Kingdollar and the way he flows words and thoughts together is best described as an artist rather than just a writer.
Kingdollar, who spent a year as a correspondent for the Newton County Enterprise, is focused on succeeding at Harvard while also making sure he doesn’t put his passion on the back burner.
“I would certainly love to wake up tomorrow with another acceptance of one of my stories, but it's really a waiting game.,” said Kingdollar. “Writing takes a lot of elbow grease and a strong stomach for rejection — I've had one acceptance and about sixty rejections, so for now, I'll keep my nose to the word processor and type away, hoping to build something better each time. I devote most of my time to my studies at Harvard, so I don't have nearly as much time for writing as I would like, but the two ideas I'm kicking around at the moment involve a deranged radio host with a captive audience, and a growing baby boy who is little by little eating his mother alive. Like I said, I write horror, and it takes a strong stomach in more ways than one."