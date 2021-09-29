RENSSELAER — Covenant Christian of DeMotte will begin defense of its 2020 sectional title by hosting Westville next week.
The Lady Knights (10-2-2) will be heavy favorites against Westville, which has lost nine of 10 games this season.
Covenant is led by junior sensation Skylar Bos, who has over 110 goals for her career. She is currently one of the state’s top scorers with 35 goals this season. She is second on the team in assists with 11.
Junior Gabbi Zeilenga has a team-best 12 assists with eight goals and Hannah Frump, a junior, has 12 goals. Sister Dahna Frump, a senior, has scored 10 times.
The Knights’ losses have come against Hanover Central and Boone Grove, which could see Covenant in the regional round.
Other Class A match-ups at the Covenant Christian Sectional including Morgan Township (2-7) vs. Kouts (2-5) and Marquette Catholic (1-10) vs. Washington Township (1-10).
Trinity Greenlawn of South Bend (6-5) will face the winner of the Morgan Township/Kouts contest in the semifinal round, with the Covenant/Westville winner to face the Marquette Catholic/Washington Township winner in the other semifinal.
Class A @ Andrean
Rensselaer Central has a favorable path to the Class A Andrean Sectional championship beginning with a first-round game against Oregon-Davis (1-3) next week.
Should the Lady Bombers (6-6) beat O-D, they will face Illiana Christian (3-8) in the semifinal round to earn a chance at reaching the title game.
Hebron (4-7-1) will open the first round against Hammond Noll (5-3), while two of the tournament’s top teams — Andrean (8-3-3) and Boone Grove (6-5-1) — square off in the second round.
The Hebron/Noll winner will face Boone/Andrean in the semifinals later in the week. Andrean is led offensively by senior Bridget Sherman, who has 19 goals this fall. Freshman teammate Morgan Cadwallader has scored nine times.
For Boone, senior Haley Helek has scored 26 goals with six assists and junior teammate Taylor Keenan has 10 goals.
RCHS, which is led offensively by senior Abby Lucas with 13 goals, lost to Andrean in the first round of last year’s tournament.
Class 2A @ Kankakee Valley
Just four teams will converge on Fred Jones Field in next week’s Kankakee Valley 2A sectional, with defending champion West Lafayette (9-4) opening the tournament against Benton Central (7-4).
The host Kougars (6-7) will face Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell (8-3-1) in the other semifinal next week. The two teams finished regulation in a 1-1 tie in a league game last month, with KV winning 4-3 in penalty kicks to pick up the victory.
Junior Kate Thomas has 20 of KV’s 41 goals this season. Lowell has five players who have each scored three or more goals.
KV reached the championship game at home last year, losing 4-0 to the Red Devils. Westside earned a ranking in the Class 2A poll this season.