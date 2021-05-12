MOROCCO, Ind. — Freshman pitcher Summer Wynn tossed a no-hitter as North Newton rolled to a 14-1 win over Tri-County on May 11.
With the win, North Newton improved to 6-8 overall and 3-0 in the Midwest Conference.
Wynn allowed just one walk, and the Lady Spartan defense had a couple of errors to account for Tri-County’s lone run. Wynn finished with seven strikeouts in the win.
The Lady Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second and four in the third.
Phoebe Busboom was 3 for 3 from the plate with five RBIs to lead the North Newton attack. Cayci Ehlinger was 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, and Wynn was 1 for 1 with two RBIs.
North Newton is looking to close out a perfect conference season with South Newton (May 18th) and West Central (May 21) still on the schedule.