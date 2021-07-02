WOLCOTT — No charges will be filed against a White County sheriff’s deputy involved in a June 15 shooting that resulted in a death a Wolcott man.
Indiana State Police turned over the results of its investigation of the shooting June 25 to White County Prosecutor Bob Guy, who determined, police said, that the deputy involved “acted appropriately” and “the actions he took were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers.”
According to a press release issued in mid-June by ISP, a Wolcott deputy marshal, accompanied by the Monon town marshal, attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Perry Boyd, 56, at 403 W. Anderson St., Wolcott. Police said when deputies arrived at the home around 9:20 p.m. June 15, Boyd retreated into the home. The deputies also entered the home and that is when an exchange of gunfire occurred.
The deputy marshal and Boyd were each struck by gunfire, police said.
Deputies immediately began rendering medical aid to the Wolcott deputy marshal and Boyd until EMS arrived at the scene. Police did not elaborate on the deputy marshal’s injuries or provide his name, but said he was transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boyd was transported by EMS to a Monticello-area hospital for an awaiting helicopter. Upon arriving at the hospital, Boyd succumbed to his injuries, police said.
State police previously said June 16 it would not identify the officers involved until Guy reviewed the completed case. In another prepared statement issued July 1, they again did not identify the deputies involved; instead, ISP considered the case closed and deferred all questions to the White County Sheriff’s Office and Wolcott Police Department.
According to White County court records, Boyd was charged June 10 with battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and battery by bodily waste, a Class B misdemeanor. It is not known if those charges were connected with the arrest warrant, which are customarily not available for public viewing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Boyd punched a man several times during a fight May 5. On the same day, the documents state Boyd punched a woman with a closed fist and spat in her face after the woman drove her golf cart around a mud puddle and onto another person’s property.