WEST LAFAYETTE — An efficient Boilermaker offense coupled with 12 total blocks led No. 8 Purdue (2-0) to a sweep over Kansas (0-2), 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.
Powered by seven Boilermakers with at least one kill, No. 8 Purdue led the attack with a .303 hitting %, the second consecutive match the team has hit above .300,
Defensively, Purdue continued to cause trouble for the Kansas offense, after eight Boilermakers recorded at least one block and accounted for 43 total digs to the Jayhawks to a .077 attack % . The Boilermaker defense doubled-down on the 2020 AVCA All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention Caroline Crawford, holding her to the lowest hitting percentage of her collegiate career (-.118) and Caroline Bien, the Preseason Big 12 Rookie of the Year selection, to -.273.
Sophomore Taylor Trammell secured six block assists on top of eight kills and one error on 17 swings (.412 attack %). Setter Hayley Bush went a perfect five-for-five on the attack to compliment 29 assists and seven digs.
Not only did Maddie Koch tie her 2020 season-high with six kills, the sophomore had her most efficient day (.333 hitting clip) since October 25, 2019.
The Boilermakers will begin a two-week road stretch in Las Vegas where they will play a pair of AVCA coaches poll-recognized teams. Purdue will open play at UNLV (receiving votes) on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET before taking on No. 18 Washington State on Friday at the same time.
Set 1 Highlights:
In the opening set, Trammell produced a pair of kills and two block assists in the first 11 points before closing the set with three. Newton led the team with five kills on 13 swings with one error.
Set 2 Highlights:
With Purdue leading the entire set, Bush tallied 12 assists during the set and added two kills in the set. Meanwhile, Grace Cleveland and Newton led with five kills apiece. Defensively, Jael Johnson secured three block assists and Jena Otec five digs.
Set 3 Highlights:
The Boilermakers never forfeited the lead in the final set. Kick-started by Raven Colvin's unassisted kill, Purdue went on an 8-1 run to go up 14-7, a lead Kansas could not come back from. Colvin added two blocks (one solo and one assisted), along with an ace in the set. Meanwhile, Koch posted three kills.