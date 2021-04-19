BY PURDUE SPORTS INFORMATION
OMAHA, NEB. – The No. 7 seeded Purdue volleyball team (16-6, 14-6 Big Ten) secured its first Regional Final appearance since 2013 with the four-set thriller versus No. 10 seeded Oregon (25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24).
The victory marks the fourth Regional Final appearance in program history (2021, 2013, 2010 and 1982). In the win, Purdue recorded the most decisive set wins in the round of 16 since 2010 when Purdue took down No. 1 Florida 25-19 in the second set on its way to victory.
Three Boilermakers recorded double-digit kills in the outing: Caitlyn Newton (17 kills, 9 errors, 63 attempts), Grace Cleveland (15 kills, 2 errors, 37 attempts) and Jael Johnson (10 kills, 1 error, 19 attempts). Fueling the Boilermakers to match point was Cleveland, who produced five of the team’s final eight points in the fourth set to secure the victory.
Meanwhile, setter Hayley Bush recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 50 assists and 21 digs in the four setter.
Defensively, freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell was just one shy of Purdue’s NCAA tournament record with her eight block assists, meanwhile Bush led the team in digs (21).
As a team, the Boilermakers hit a .245 hitting clip, while holding the Ducks to just .120 on the day.
Additionally, with Oregon’s No. 16 AVCA national ranking, Purdue moves to a 6-5 record against top-25 opponents this season, including 6-1 in the last seven matchups.
Up Next
No. 7 Purdue will face No. 2 Kentucky in the Regional Finals tomorrow, April 19 at approximately 9 p.m. ET (or 45 minutes following the conclusion of the match prior) on ESPNU. The Boilermakers are looking to make its first NCAA Semifinals appearance in program history.
Set One 25-17
The Boilermakers took an early 9-2 lead after recording a .500 team attack % and holding the Ducks to a negative mark to start the match. Oregon fought back to an 18-14 deficit before Newton produced a key kill, coming from the back row to put Purdue up 19-14, giving Purdue the go-ahead to finish out the set.
Set Two 25-16
Despite Purdue trailing 5-6, the Boilermakers went on a 9-1 run to take the 13-7 advantage, in which Johnson contributed four of the points (two block assists, one kill, one ace). Purdue doubled the number of kills compared to Oregon in the set (14-7), with five courtesy of Newton. Leading the way on the block was Trammell, who assisted on three of the team’s five in the set.
Set Three 22-25
The set saw 13 tied scores and five lead changes. After knotting the score from 12- to 17-all, Oregon took the lead 18-17, an advantage it maintained for the remainder of the set, despite Purdue’s three straight points to cut the lead, 24-22.
Set Four 26-24
After forfeiting its lead (4-3), the Boilermakers trailed, but remained in striking distance until the close of the set, where the comeback, fueled by Cleveland, secured the victory for Purdue. The junior registered five kills in the final eight points, including match point. With Purdue trailing 17-19, Newton registered a kill before Cleveland evened the match 19-19. After Oregon went up 21-19, Purdue took four straight points, including three by Cleveland. The junior notched the match point to advance Purdue to the Regional Finals.