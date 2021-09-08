WEST LAFAYETTE — Following a 4-0 start, the Purdue volleyball team checked in at No. 6 in the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association (AVCA) poll, marking the highest ranking in program history.
The Boilermakers, which held No. 8 since the preseason poll, have spent the last nine weeks ranked among the AVCA top-10, their longest streak ever.
Currently, Purdue owns a .329 attack %, including five Boilermakers with a .333 hitting % or better and are the best in the Big Ten when it comes to avoiding the opponent block. Moreover, the Boilermaker defense averages 15.15 digs per set with 2.46 blocks per set.
Purdue has been ranked in the AVCA poll for 64 consecutive weeks, dating back to the preseason poll in 2017.
The Boilermakers are one of four Big Ten programs ranked among the AVCA top-10, joined by Wisconsin, Nebraska and Ohio State.
The No. 6 Boilermakers will be back in action this weekend at the Xavier University Tournament, where Purdue will face No. 10 Louisville on Sept. 10 and Lipscomb/Xavier on Sept. 11.