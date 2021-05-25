WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central senior pitcher Lauren Moore kept her team close to Class 2A No. 2 ranked Pioneer Monday in a Winamac Sectional opener.
But the Panthers (29-2) used a seven-run sixth inning to turn a 4-1 lead into an 11-1 rout to knock the Bombers (7-10) out of the tournament.
The Panthers, who moved up a class due to the success factor, banged out 15 hits against Moore, who went all six innings. Hailey Gotshall was 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double and Mackenzie Walker had a pair of doubles with an RBI for Pioneer.
Kylie Farris was 2 for 4 with a triple, Madison Blickenstaff had a three-run home run and Makenzie Robinson was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Junior Hailey Cripe got the win, striking out 13 batters with no walks. The Bombers had just two hits, with Paige Lattimore and Morgan VanMeter collecting singles.
The Panthers, who are ranked behind Tecumseh (22-5) in the Class 2A poll, will face either North Newton or Boone Grove in the semifinal round on Wednesday at Winamac. Boone (19-5) is ranked fourth in the state, while North Newton owns a 7-11 record.