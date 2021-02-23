WEST LAFAYETTE — The 17th-ranked Purdue wrestling team put together a historic victory in Holloway Gymnasium, dominating Indiana 38-3 as they won nine of the 10 matches in the dual. The win is the 11th straight for the Boilermakers in the series, marking the longest streak for either side since 1928, and is the largest margin of victory between the two sides since 1920.
The Boilermakers won six of the 10 bouts with bonus points, including a pair of falls, and score the programs’ highest Big Ten dual point total since a 41-point effort at Wisconsin in 2012. Senior Griffin Parriott and freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis came up with Purdue’s two falls on the night, putting up six team points at 149 and 165 pounds, respectively.
Senior Devin Schroder got the dual started with a 9-1 major decision over Indiana’s Jacob Moran at 125 pounds. Schroder scored a takedown in all three periods and added a reversal in the third to notch his fourth bonus-point win of the season.
Freshman Jacob Rundell added his second straight Big Ten dual win at 133 pounds, scoring nine points in the first period on his way to an 11-5 decision over Kyle Luigs. Rundell went big at the end of the first, taking the Hoosier to his back and nearly sticking him, but settling for six points. He added another takedown in the third, improving to 3-4 on the season.
The momentum continued at 141 pounds as junior Parker Filius put together a 12-2 major decision over Cayden Rooks. After leading just 2-1 after the first period Filius got things going in the second, posting seven points on an escape, a takedown and four nearfall points and stretching his lead out. The bonus-point win is the second straight for Filius as he improved to 3-5 on the year.
Parriott nearly took the roof off Holloway, avenging a 2020 loss to No. 15 Graham Rooks with a 24-second fall. Parriott hit a cement mixer in the first 10 seconds and then settled in for the fall, his first of the year and seventh of his career.