NITCO, which has offices in Rensselaer and Hebron, informed its customers on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that it was the victim of a Distributed Denial of Service Attack (DDoS) on a couple of occasions.
These attacks were intended to cause outages, NITCO said in a press release Thursday.
“The attack, originating from several hundred-thousand devices and networks, commonly called a botnet, resulted in NITCO’s service becoming unavailable as it was targeted by a massive spike in traffic that flooded the network,” NITCO officials said.
NITCO reported that the first event ended at approximately 6:30 p.m. But as technicians were diagnosing and investigating the attack, it started again at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Officials said technicians immediately narrowed the target down to the Rensselaer network and made the decision to temporarily sever that connection. This allowed enough data to process so that they could determine the target of the DDoS attack and take further steps.
“We wish to reassure our customers that NITCO’s Technicians and staff were able to diagnose the issue very quickly,” officials said. “As soon as the attack and its target were confirmed we acted swiftly to fend off the attack and restore service to all customers.”
For more information on DDOS attacks and how they occur please check the link on our NITCO website at www.nitco.com/info-library.
“We understand how important your internet service is to you, your family and your business and we will always work to make sure you remain connected and safe 24/7 all year long,” officials added. “As always we appreciate your comments and inquiries to our Help desk directly or through social media.
“Thank you for your patience while we worked through the attack until service was restored and thank you for being a NITCO Customer.”
What is a Distributed Denial of Service Attack- DDoS?
The most obvious symptom of a DDoS attack is a site or service suddenly becoming slow or unavailable. But since a number of causes — such a legitimate spike in traffic — can create similar performance issues, further investigation is usually required. Traffic analytics tools can help you spot some of these telltale signs of a DDoS attack:
1) Suspicious amounts of traffic going to a single IP address or IP range.
2) A flood of traffic from users who share a single behavioral profile, such as device type, geolocation, or web browser version.
3) An unexplained surge in requests to a single page or endpoint from overseas.
4) Odd traffic patterns such as spikes at odd hours of the day or patterns that appear to be unnatural (e.g. a spike every 10 minutes)
