Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company (NITCO) continues with its increased maintenance schedule to upgrade its system in Rensselaer and Morocco.
NITCO recently scheduled and implemented several maintenance outages while reconfiguring and upgrading equipment in the field and at its cable head-end.
“We understand that this is inconvenient and appreciate your patience as we work to give you the best Internet, TV and voice service in your community,” NITCO officials said.
For the next several months NITCO will be scheduling additional maintenance windows and scheduled outages.
Customers may experience temporary service interruptions lasting 15-30 minutes during the day in various neighborhoods as crews fix problem areas of the system and upgrade the equipment serving our customers. Due to safety concerns, this work will need to be completed during daylight hours. NITCO said crews are working diligently during these scheduled outages to decrease the duration of service interruptions.
NITCO is also scheduling late night, early morning maintenance windows (usually 12 midnight to 6 a.m.) in order to upgrade network infrastructure. Service interruptions during these periods will be of a longer duration, potentially several hours.
NITCO will send an email notification to its customers alerting them about the scheduled interruption. If NITCO needs to interrupt customer services for a lengthy period it will also post this information on its Facebook page and website at www.nitco.com.
Customers may want to make sure NITCO has the best email and phone contact info on file for this type of communication.
NITCO and its employees want to thank all of its customers and encourage anyone with questions about their broadband, cable TV or voice service to contact its office at (219) 866-7101.