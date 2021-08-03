Listen to this article

FW Community Cares Food Pantry, sponsored by the Fountain and Warren Health Department, will be at the health department office in Attica Aug. 19.

This will be a drive-through distribution at 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, from 1-3 p.m. The staff asks that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.

The food pantry program is available to those who meet the specified guidelines. Income guidelines are 185 percent.

Those include: 1 person household, with a monthly income of $1,986 and annual income of $23,828; two person household with a monthly income of $2,686 and annual income of $32,227; three person household with a monthly income of $3,386 and annual income of $40,626; four person household with monthly income of $4,086 and annual income of $49,025; five person household with monthly income of $4,786 and annual income of $57,424; and six person household with monthly income of $5,486 and annual income of $65,823. For each additional household member add $700 per month.

For more information call 765-762-3035.

