MOROCCO, Ind. — The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Pond Fish Sale. Orders must be placed in advance by May 3rd to ensure fish are on the truck.
A 50 percent deposit is due at time of order and the remaining 50 percent due at delivery. Available species include: Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Fathead Minnows, Grass Carp, Koi, Largemouth Bass, and Redear Sunfish.
Call or email Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District for order forms and to place your order: (219) 285-2217; newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.