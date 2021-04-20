NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Spring has arrived — this is a reminder that the Newton County Recycling sites are for recycling materials only. Please keep this in mind when utilizing the site and help keep each site clean.
The recycling containers at each site are collected weekly. If the containers are full, please be courteous and bring your recyclables back when room is available inside the container. Thank you to the residents who are helping keep our sites clean.
The following are tips for best recycling practice at our Newton County sites:
- Recyclable items should be – EMPTY * CLEAN * DRY
- Cardboard boxes should be FLATTENED
- Recyclable items placed in containers should be inside
- CLEAR/TRANSPARENT bags or loose
Refer to the list below for ACCEPTED and NON-RECYCLABLE items at the sites.
The following items are ACCEPTED:
- Paper (staples okay)
- Corrugated/Smooth-Cardboard/FLATTENED
- Magazines
- Ream Wrappers
- Newspapers
- File Folders
- Junk Mail
- Poster Board
- Phone Books
- Frozen Food Boxes
- Brochures
- Cardboard Boxes/FLATTENED
- Envelopes
- Milk Cartons & Jugs (no lids)
- Clear, Green, and Brown Glass
- Plastics: # 1 – 5 and #7 (NO #6/styrofoam)
- Water Bottles (no lids)
- Steel Food Cans
- Aluminum Beverage Cans
- Soda Bottles (no lids)
The following items are NON-RECYCLABLE:
- Construction Materials
- Furniture
- Aerosol Cans
- Stickers & Address Labels
- Clothes or Shoes
- Food Waste
- Shredded Paper
- Styrofoam
- Aluminum Foil
- Tissue, Paper Towels, or Napkins
- Batteries
- Mirrors and/or Ceramics
Non-recyclable items should be properly disposed of in the regular trash or contact the Newton County Landfill at 219-224-4218 for information on hours of operation to bring acceptable larger items or construction materials.
For additional information on recycling in Newton County, please contact recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov.