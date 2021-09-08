Library board’s September meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for September will be in-person on Monday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85015025065?pwd=RUNWbW9xaFkrYkx6NHcrWGpwT09jZz09.
Meeting ID: 850 1502 5065
Passcode: 737509
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Chalk the Walk at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host “Chalk the Walk” on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. for children of all ages to decorate our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
This program is open to children of all ages, but children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit the library to register, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3AZU2Fe.
Sidewalk Obstacle Course at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will hold a Sidewalk Obstacle Course on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Children are invited to test their abilities in a variety of activities! Please dress for the weather!
Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3j8d06D..
Babytime coming to Lake Village, Morocco
Babytime is a program geared for littles from birth to 2 years old. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills.
Morocco will offer Babytime on Tuesdays starting at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21 and continuing until Nov. 16.
Lake Village’s Babytime will be 10 a.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 22 and continuing until Nov. 3 (we will not meet on Oct. 13 at Lake Village).
Programs are brief (25 to 30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together.
To register, visit Morocco or Lake Village libraries, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at:www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Medicare 101 at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer it Monday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Bower Community Room.
This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and seniors consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are “Special Enrollment Periods” and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register; or visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219-992-3490 to register.
Babytime coming to Lake Village, Morocco
Babytime is a program geared for littles from birth to 2 years old. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills.
Morocco will offer Babytime on Tuesdays starting at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21 and continuing until Nov. 16.
Lake Village’s Babytime will be 10 a.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 22 and continuing until Nov. 3 (we will not meet on Oct. 13 at Lake Village).
Programs are brief (25 to 30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together.
To register, visit Morocco or Lake Village libraries, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at:www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Mother Goose on the Loose at NCPL
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is coming to Lake Village and Roselawn libraries on Sept. 21 and Morocco on Sept. 22! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2-3.
Lake Village’s program theme is “Commotion on the Ocean!” and will begin Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and continue until Nov. 2 (we will not meet Oct. 12 at Lake Village).
Roselawn’s Mother Goose on the Loose will begin on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and continue through Nov. 16.
Morocco’s Mother Goose on the Loose programs will start Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Nov. 17.
These present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit Lake Village or call 219-992-3490 to register. You may register for Roselawn by visiting the Library or calling 219-345-2010. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
September LEGO fun at NCPL
Children in grades K through 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library!
Lake Village will host LEGO Club on Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Morocco will have its LEGO Club on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
Roselawn will present LEGO Club on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
Each library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary as seats are limited.
Visit Lake Village or call 219-992-3490 to register. Visit Morocco or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register at Roselawn, or call 219-345-2010 to register via the phone.
Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Storytime starts at NCPL
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4-5 years old.
Lake Village Storytime with Miss Corrisa begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 and will continue through Nov. 2. (We will not meet Oct. 12.)
Morocco is offering Storytime with Miss Katy at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 and continuing until Nov. 17.
Miss Hope will present Storytime at Roselawn starting 10 a.m. Sept. 22 and will continue until Nov. 17.
Please contact the library by phone to register your child for these entertaining programs. Call Lake Village at 992-3490, Morocco at 285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010. You can visit your local Newton County Public Library to register your preschooler for Storytime fun, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
One-on-one technology training available
Newton County Public Library is offering computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month.
Roselawn Library will offer technology help Sept. 21; patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot.
Lake Village will host its next help session Sept. 22; call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot.
Morocco will provide technology support Sept. 17; patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot.
Be sure to ask about things to know before scheduling a session and a list of topics with which staff will be able to help.
Space is limited, so call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.
Teen LEGO Club at Morocco
Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to build! Teen LEGO Club will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Morocco.
LEGOS will be provided by the library, along with snacks, and final creations will be displayed at the library.
Please register by visiting the Morocco Library, call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn Library
Wiggleworms is a program geared for littles from 9 months to 2 years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills.
Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn starting 10 a.m. Sept. 23 and continuing until Nov. 18.
Programs are brief (25 to 30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles and have fun together.
To register visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/34-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Silent Library at Lake Village
Teens are invited to test their strength in Silent Library — an endurance challenge to see who can stay quiet the longest! Funny, silly, or surprising challenges will make for an interesting evening for students in grades 7-12!
Lake Village is offering Teen Silent Library o6-7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Kocoshis Community Room. Teens may visit the library to sign up, or call 219-992-3490 to register. Teens may also register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Shrinky Dinks at Lake Village
Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts made with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. Children in grades K through 6 are invited to design and make their own keychains or necklaces as Shrinky Dinks comes to Lake Village for two days – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.
Parents may register children by calling the Lake Village Library at 219-992-3490, by visiting the Library, or they may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Chalf the Walk at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will host “Chalk the Walk” at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 for children of all ages to decorate sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
This program is open to children of all ages, but children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks will be provided!
Visit the Library to register, call Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Fingerprint magnets at Morocco
Children in Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to use their fingerprints to make awesome magnets to keep or to share! We will be using ink stamps, so please dressy for a mess!
Snacks will be provided, but registration is necessary since space is limited. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Fall wreath craft at Roselawn
Join Mary Kay at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roselawn Library to learn how to make a simple floral wreath to decorate your home for the fall season.
This workshop is open to participants 16 years of age and older. There is a supply fee of $15 per participant, which is due at the time of registration.
All supplies will be provided and the library has glue guns, but participants may want to bring their own. Please dress for a crafting evening!
Participants are asked to register and pay supply fees in person at Roselawn Library. Call 219-345-2010 with any questions.