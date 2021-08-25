Library closed on Labor Day
Newton County Public Library, with locations in Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn, will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
All three locations will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
The board and staff wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday!
Library board’s September meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for September will be in-person on Monday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting:
Topic: September Library Board meeting
Time: Sep 20, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85015025065?pwd=RUNWbW9xaFkrYkx6NHcrWGpwT09jZz09.
Meeting ID: 850 1502 5065
Passcode: 737509
One tap mobile
- +16465588656,,85015025065#,,,,737509# US (New York)
- +13017158592,,85015025065#,,,,737509# US (Washington DC)
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Medicare 101 at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will offer “Medicare 101” on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Bower Community Room. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and seniors consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are “Special Enrollment Periods” and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Morocco Community Library or call 219/285-2664 to register.
Canvas Painting at Morocco
Join us at Morocco Community Library for a fall canvas painting party! The artist will provide attendants with step-by-step instructions to create a fall masterpiece in your choice of colors!
This program will be held from 6 to 9 PM on Wednesday, September 8th in the Bower Community Room. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash only at the time of registration. All supplies will be provided, but participants may want to bring an apron or wear appropriate clothing.
Spaces are limited, so visit Morocco Community Library to register!
Chalk the Walk at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host “Chalk the Walk” on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. for children of all ages to decorate our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
This program is open to children of all ages, but children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit the library to register, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3AZU2Fe.
Sidewalk Obstacle Course at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will hold a Sidewalk Obstacle Course on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Children are invited to test their abilities in a variety of activities! Please dress for the weather!
Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3j8d06D.
Medicare 101 at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer “Medicare 101” on Monday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Bower Community Room. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and seniors consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219-992-3490 to register.