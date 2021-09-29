Shrinky Dinks at Lake Village: Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts made with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. Children in grades K through 6 are invited to design and make their own keychains or necklaces as Shrinky Dinks comes to Lake Village for two days – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Parents may register children by calling the Lake Village Library at 219-992-3490, by visiting the Library, or they may register online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Fingerprint magnets at Morocco: Children in Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to use their fingerprints to make awesome magnets to keep or to share! We will be using ink stamps, so please dressy for a mess! Snacks will be provided, but registration is necessary since space is limited. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Fall wreath craft at Roselawn: Join Mary Kay at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roselawn Library to learn how to make a simple floral wreath to decorate your home for the fall season. This workshop is open to participants 16 years of age and older. There is a supply fee of $15 per participant, which is due at the time of registration. All supplies will be provided and the library has glue guns, but participants may want to bring their own. Please dress for a crafting evening! Participants are asked to register and pay supply fees in person at Roselawn Library. Call 219-345-2010 with any questions.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and wsnacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219-285-2664. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3kkjNuE.
Touch-a-Truck returns to Lake Village: The Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Touch-a-Truck, a fall family extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. The library parking lot will be the scene for a fun-filled evening for the whole family — music by DJ Phil King will keep guests dancing in the streets, and there will be lots of awesome vehicles to explore, as well as carnival games, a balloon artist, and a bounce house. All the fun is free – including free soft drinks. Lake Village PTO will be selling concessions. Ann and Elsa plan to attend, along with Marshall and Buzz Lightyear, so parents need to bring cameras to capture the fun! Every child who attends will get an age-appropriate book and goodie bag, and families will be registered for door prizes. Event t-shirts will be given away throughout the evening, too! This event is free and open to the public, and is funded by the Hulda and Lancy Sorenson Fund from the Newton County Community Foundation and the Lake Township Trustee and Advisory Board. Plan to spend a fun autumn evening looking at lots of different trucks, dancing, visiting and enjoying activities with family and friends at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library. No registration is required; just come to have some fun. For more information visit the library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us, or call 219-992-3490.
STEM Club at Roselawn, Lake Village and Morocco: Children in grades 3-6 are invited to plan math games, perform science experiments, and explore technology during STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club at Roselawn Library! Miss Hope is offering STEM Club at 4 p.m. Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. At Lake Village, Miss Corrisa is offering STEM Club at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Lake Village, and Miss Katy will challenge children to build the best catapult at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in Morocco. Each program will have after-school snacks, and programs will last about an hour. To register, visit or call Roselawn at 219-345-2010, Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX
October LEGO fun at NCPL: Children in grades K through 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library! Roselawn will present LEGO Club 4 p.m. Oct. 5; Morocco will have its LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Oct. 12; and Lake Village will host LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit Lake Village or call 219-992-3490 to register; visit Morocco or call 219-285-2664 to register; Call Roselawn at 219-345-2010 to register. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Carnival program at Morocco Library: The carnival has come to Morocco Community Library! Children ages 3 to 8 years old are invited to the Bower Community Room from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 9 to place games, win prizes and enjoy snacks! We will have games, popcorn, and prizes, but space is limited, so sign up is necessary; visit the Morocco Community Library to register for this fun event, call 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Jewelry Beading at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are welcome to make bracelets and necklaces to wear or give as gifts! They will be using our variety of beads at this workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. After-school snacks will be available, as well! Supplies are limited, so be sure to register for this fun workshop by visiting Roselawn Library, by calling 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ubvR4H.Teen Mosaic Tile at Morocco: Teens in grades 7-12 may create their own mosaic tile masterpieces at Morocco Community Library’s mosaic tile workshop between 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Teens may choose their own patterns to create their artwork. This program is free for attendants, and all materials will be provided, as will snacks. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3okc81R.
Medicare 101 at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s Community Room. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and seniors consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone. This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices. Those who may benefit and should attend are people on Medicare, those approaching Medicare age (turning 65), spouses and/or children of people on Medicare who help make decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register.
Library board’s October meeting: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for October will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West in Lake Village. Per Library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting — https://bit.ly/3lBrQCu; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn Library: Wiggleworms is a program geared for littles from 9 months to 2 years old. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope offers Wiggleworms at Roselawn on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Programs are brief (25 to 30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together. To register visit the Roselawn Library, call 219-34-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3i5O6DI.
Babytime coming to Lake Village, Morocco: Babytime is a program geared for littles from birth to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Morocco currently offers Babytime at 9:45 a.m. every Tuesdays through Nov. 16; Lake Village’s Babytime is 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 3. Programs are brief (25-30 minutes), packed with activities. To register visit Morocco or Lake Village Libraries, call Morocco at 219/285-2664, call Lake Village at 219/992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3hEnUjq.
Mother Goose on the Loose at NCPL: Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented Tuesday at Lake Village and Roselawn Libraries, and Wednesdays at Morocco. Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. Lake Village’s program theme is “Commotion on the Ocean!” and will continue until Nov. 2; Roselawn’s Mother Goose on the Loose will continue through Nov. 16; and Morocco’s Mother Goose on the Loose programs will continue through Nov. 17. These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well. We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit Lake Village or call 219-992-3490 to register. You may register for Roselawn by visiting the Library or calling 219-345-2010. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3hEnUjq.
Story Time starts a NCPL: Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years old, and there’s still time to sign up. Lake Village Storytime with Miss Corrisa will continue each Tuesday through Nov. 2; Morocco is offering Storytime with Miss Katy at 11 a.m. through Nov. 17; and Miss Hope will present Storytime at Roselawn at 10 a.m.Wednesdays until Nov. 17. Contact the library by phone to register your child for these entertaining programs. Call Lake Village at 992-3490, Morocco at 285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010. You can visit your local Newton County Public Library to register your preschooler for Storytime fun, or register online at https://bit.ly/3hEnUjq.