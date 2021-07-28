August library board meeeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for August 2021 will be in-person on Monday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. CDT at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E. State Road 10, Roselawn.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88369826812?pwd=RFZNbUNTNVdCblRseHdDWTBGZHVFZz09.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, at 219/992-3490.
School supply lists available
It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping, and the library is here to help! Visit your local Newton County Public Library to pick up supply lists for Lake Village, Morocco and Lincoln elementary schools. These lists are available on the school’s website, www.nn.k12.in.us.
NN Summer Reading programs titles available
North Newton has a summer reading requirement for students going into grades 7 through 10. Students received lists in the spring, but lists are available at Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn libraries, and all the books are available to check out, as well.
Visit the library and ask for a book list, or ask what books are available.