Carnival program at Morocco Library: The carnival has come to Morocco Community Library! Children ages 3 to 8 years old are invited to the Bower Community Room from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 9 to place games, win prizes and enjoy snacks! We will have games, popcorn, and prizes, but space is limited, so sign up is necessary; visit the Morocco Community Library to register for this fun event, call 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Roselawn offers STEM Club: Children in grades 3 through 6 are invited to plan math games, perform science experiments, and explore technology during STEM Club at Roselawn Library. It will be 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Call Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010 to sign up, visit the Library, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ly5RMX.
Jewelry Beading at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are welcome to make bracelets and necklaces to wear or give as gifts! They will be using our variety of beads at this workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. After-school snacks will be available, as well! Supplies are limited, so be sure to register for this fun workshop by visiting Roselawn Library, by calling 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ubvR4H.
Teen Mosaic Tile at Morocco: Teens in grades 7-12 may create their own mosaic tile masterpieces at Morocco Community Library’s mosaic tile workshop between 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Teens may choose their own patterns to create their artwork. This program is free for attendants, and all materials will be provided, as will snacks. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3okc81R.
Teen Jewelry class at Roselawn: Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to make bracelets at Roselawn’s teen jewelry workshop from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 13. The library will supply materials, and this program is free. Supplies and space are both limited, so registration is necessary. Visit or call Roselawn Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3okc81R.
Medicare 101 at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s Community Room. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and seniors consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone. This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices. Those who may benefit and should attend are people on Medicare, those approaching Medicare age (turning 65), spouses and/or children of people on Medicare who help make decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register.
Library board’s October meeting: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for October will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West in Lake Village. Per Library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting — https://bit.ly/3lBrQCu; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
October LEGO fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the library. It will be 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Morocco and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lake Village. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited.