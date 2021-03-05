NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Newton County Public Library system is beginning a controlled introduction of Phase 6 of its COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, starting with book sales.
"We will hold book sales at each location, beginning Saturday, March 13th, and ending on Saturday, March 20th," stated NCPL Director Mary K. Emmrich. "Book sales will be held in our community rooms, and will be open during our regular business hours.
A broad selection of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s materials will be available, as well as used DVDs. Books will be 25 cents each, and DVDs will be $1 each. All proceeds go to the Library’s gift fund to help with future programming.
All visitors must wear masks, and maintain appropriate social distancing.