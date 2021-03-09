NEWTON COUNTY — Both political parties in Newton County held organizational meeting recently.
For the Republican Party, Michael Mark was selected as the new Chair, with Jessica Firkins serving as Vice Chair. Debbie Miller will remain as Secretary and Abbey Rossiter will serve as Treasurer.
For the Newton County Democrat Party, Roxanna Hanford will remain as party Chair. Dennis Duncan will serve as the new Vice Chair, Jose Soto was elected as the new Secretary, and Terri Pasierb will remain as Treasurer.